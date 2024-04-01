Construction Kicks Off for Starved Rock Breakwater Project

Photo By Samantha Heilig | Chief, Programs and Project Management for the USACE Rock Island District Kim Thomas,...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Heilig | Chief, Programs and Project Management for the USACE Rock Island District Kim Thomas, a representative from Congressman Eric Sorensen’s Office Doug House, USACE Rock Island District Deputy Commander Maj. Matthew Fletcher, Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director, Natalie Phelps Finnie, Program Manager Rachel Hawes, and Dr. Anshu Singh with Corn Belt Ports break grown on the Starved Rock Breakwater project on the Illinois River as part of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, ceremonially kicked off construction for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program’s Starved Rock Breakwater Project with a groundbreaking ceremony held at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center in mid-February.



A gathering of over 70 individuals convened to listen to insights from USACE Rock Island District leaders, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie, Sen. Dick Durbin, and a representative from Congressman Eric Sorensen’s office, all emphasizing the project’s significance for the region.



“Everyone wins when we focus on improving the ecology of places like Starved Rock and the Illinois River,” said Director Phelps Finnie. “Protecting the environment should always be top of mind but we also know that work like this is a plus for tourism and outdoor activities like hunting and fishing that contribute to the local economy.”



Situated near Starved Rock State Park on the Illinois Waterway, the Starved Rock Breakwater project aims to restore habitat by reintroducing submerged aquatic vegetation in the Starved Rock Pool. This endeavor promises to enhance both the quantity and quality of resting and feeding grounds for migratory waterfowl while also revitalizing spawning and nursery areas for native fish species.



“We owe it to our kids, grandkids and future generations to do the smart thing environmentally so that we can not only use these rivers for navigation purposes but also use them for preserving species that depend so much on them,” said Sen. Durbin.



The $6.8 million project involves the strategic placement of riprap along the northern perimeter of the former Delbridge Island, bordering the navigation channel between River Mile 233 and 234. Spanning approximately 6,100 feet, the rock structure will be meticulously crafted to reach a design elevation of 461.85 feet, ensuring optimal protection to foster the growth of submerged aquatic vegetation.