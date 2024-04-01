Construction Kicks Off for Starved Rock Breakwater Project

Chief, Programs and Project Management for the USACE Rock Island District Kim Thomas, a representative from Congressman Eric Sorensen’s Office Doug House, USACE Rock Island District Deputy Commander Maj. Matthew Fletcher, Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director, Natalie Phelps Finnie, Program Manager Rachel Hawes, and Dr. Anshu Singh with Corn Belt Ports break grown on the Starved Rock Breakwater project on the Illinois River as part of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program.

