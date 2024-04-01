Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction Kicks Off for Starved Rock Breakwater Project

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Samantha Heilig 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Chief, Programs and Project Management for the USACE Rock Island District Kim Thomas, a representative from Congressman Eric Sorensen’s Office Doug House, USACE Rock Island District Deputy Commander Maj. Matthew Fletcher, Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director, Natalie Phelps Finnie, Program Manager Rachel Hawes, and Dr. Anshu Singh with Corn Belt Ports break grown on the Starved Rock Breakwater project on the Illinois River as part of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 16:47
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
    Construction Kicks Off for Starved Rock Breakwater Project

    USACE
    Groundbreaking
    Rock Island District
    NESP

