Be Vigilant: Know How to Spot and Avoid Scams Targeting Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers

DALLAS – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports consumers lost more than $10 billion to fraud and scams in 2023, up 14% from the previous year. Some of the most common reported scams—phone or social media; online shopping; gift cards; and prizes and sweepstakes—make Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers particularly vulnerable.



The FTC also publishes military-specific fraud reports. Since 2019, active-duty service members, Veterans, retirees, Reservists and families have lost nearly $600 million to scams including business and government imposters, tech support scams and identity theft including credit card accounts and government benefits.



“With scammers being able to easily ‘spoof’ phone numbers and email addresses to falsely impersonate legitimate businesses, it is more important than ever to be vigilant,” said Tommie Caudle, the Exchange’s vice president of Loss Prevention. “By exercising caution and knowing how to spot suspicious interactions, shoppers can avoid falling prey to scams.”



When interacting with the Exchange online, shoppers should ensure that they are communicating through a verified Exchange profile or email address. For example, the Exchange’s Free Fridays promotion provides prizes to authorized shoppers who comment on the Exchange Facebook’s promotion post each week. The winners are contacted by direct message from the official Exchange Facebook account or by email from an official socialmedia@aafes.com address.



Other scam methods targeted at shoppers have included offers to broker the sale of cars, motorcycles or boats by impersonating the Exchange. The Exchange does not have the authority to sell vehicles in the continental U.S. and does not advertise in civilian outlets such as newspapers or automobile sales magazines.



“Exchange shoppers must always exercise caution to avoid being taken advantage of by scammers,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Being careful when clicking unknown links, answering unknown phone numbers and interacting online goes a long way to avoid being a victim of fraud.”



