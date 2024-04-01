Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Be Vigilant: Know How to Spot and Avoid Scams Targeting Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers

    Be Vigilant: Know How to Spot and Avoid Scams Targeting Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Don’t fall prey to scammers. Know how to spot and avoid scam attempts that target Exchange shoppers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8321746
    VIRIN: 230404-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 570.5 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Be Vigilant: Know How to Spot and Avoid Scams Targeting Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Be Vigilant: Know How to Spot and Avoid Scams Targeting Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    fraud
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    scam
    shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT