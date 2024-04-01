Fort McCoy children, families enjoy Easter fun with Easter Eggstravaganza 2024

Courtesy Photo | Installation community members participate in the 2024 Easter Eggstravaganza on March...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Installation community members participate in the 2024 Easter Eggstravaganza on March 23, 2024, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 260 people attended the event that included an egg hunt, crafting activities, and more. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Ashley Sivert/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy youth collected eggs outside McCoy’s Community Center and more on March 23 during the Easter Eggstravaganza 2024 at the installation.



The event was coordinated by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) and attendees were able to purchase breakfast, plus they participated in crafts, and had photos with the Easter Bunny.



Directorate of Emergency Services personnel also escorted the Easter bunny to McCoy’s Community Center where the egg hunt took place. More than 260 people participated in the fun despite a recent snow shower and colder weather.



“Easter Eggstravaganza was a smashing success,” stated a Fort McCoy DFMWR Facebook post about the event. “Thanks to all who attended.”



In the comments on the similar Facebook post shared to the Fort McCoy official Facebook page, one commenter was glad to have attended the event.



“Great event,” the event attendee said.



Another attendee wrote, “Thank you for putting on a great event. The family enjoyed every minute of it!”



The Eggstravaganza made a return in 2022 after having to be stopped for a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And to have it come back with continued great attendance has been greatly appreciated, DFMWR officials said. The 2023 Eggstravaganza was also highly attended by the Fort McCoy community.



Events like these also mirror the ideals of the Army MWR Cares campaign. People can learn more at https://www.armymwr.com/mwrcares.



“We proudly serve our military communities worldwide … and are grateful to be part of your everyday lives in so many ways, such as:



• Family support, childcare, and youth programs;



• Physical fitness facilities, intramural sports, bowling, and golf;



• Financial readiness, libraries, and other improvement opportunities;



• Travel, outdoor recreation, and dining options;



• and arts & crafts, automotive skills, and volunteering.



Learn more about Fort McCoy DFMWR by visiting their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr or their webpage at https://mccoy.armymwr.com.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)