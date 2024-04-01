Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy children, families enjoy Easter fun with Easter Eggstravaganza 2024 [Image 4 of 6]

    Fort McCoy children, families enjoy Easter fun with Easter Eggstravaganza 2024

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Installation community members participate in the 2024 Easter Eggstravaganza on March 23, 2024, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 260 people attended the event that included an egg hunt, crafting activities, and more. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Liz Faber/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 13:48
    Photo ID: 8321375
    VIRIN: 240323-A-A4608-8946
    Resolution: 2048x1306
    Size: 516.24 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army Family and MWR Programs
    Fort McCoy DFMWR
    Easter Eggstravaganza 2024

