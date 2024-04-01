Installation community members participate in the 2024 Easter Eggstravaganza on March 23, 2024, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 260 people attended the event that included an egg hunt, crafting activities, and more. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Liz Faber/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 13:48 Photo ID: 8321373 VIRIN: 240323-A-A4608-1378 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 706.8 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy children, families enjoy Easter fun with Easter Eggstravaganza 2024 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.