MARINE CORPS PUBLISHES MARINE CORPS WARFIGHTING PUBLICATION 8-10

Photo By Kurtis Chan | The Marine Corps published its latest information doctrine publication Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Kurtis Chan | The Marine Corps published its latest information doctrine publication Marine Corps Warfighting Publication 8-10, Information in Marine Corps Operations, March 14, 2024. The release of MCWP 8-10, Information in Marine Corps Operations marks the Marine Corps' second information doctrine publication, expanding upon the tenets of Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 8, Information. see less | View Image Page

HEADQUARTERS MARINE CORPS, Va. – The Marine Corps published its latest information doctrine publication Marine Corps Warfighting Publication 8-10, Information in Marine Corps Operations, March 14, 2024.



The release of MCWP 8-10, Information in Marine Corps Operations marks the Marine Corps' second information doctrine publication, expanding upon the tenets of Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 8, Information.



Deputy Commandant for Information developed the warfighting publication in coordination with Doctrine Branch, Policy and Standards Division, Training and Education Command.



The purpose of MCWP 8-10, Information in Marine Corps Operations is complementary guidance to the MCDP 8, Information, providing Marines at all echelons a practical reference to leverage the power of information to gain military advantages. MCWP 8-10 is written within the context of Force Design 2030: threat-informed, concept-based and accountable to a campaign of learning.



MCWP 8-10, Information in Marine Corps Operations is comprised of five chapters describing; Information Fundamentals, The Means and Methods for Conducting Information in Marine Corps Operations, Information Planning, Command and Control of Information Activities, and Measuring Information Effectiveness and Performance. The content of the chapters contributes to the reader's understanding of the activities required to plan, conduct, command and control, and assess activities that support the Marine Corps Information Warfighting Function.



“Information is a function applicable to any type of unit, operating in any domain, on any point of the competition continuum,” stated Eric Schaner Deputy Division Director, Information Plans and Strategy Division, DC I.



Information regarding the MCDP 8 and the MCWP 8-10 can be found at: https://www.hqmc.marines.mil/Agencies/Deputy-Commandant-for-Information/MCDP-8-Information/



The electronic copy of MCWP 8-10 can be found at:

https://www.marines.mil/News/Publications/MCPEL/Electronic-Library-Display/Article/3712860/mcwp-8-10/