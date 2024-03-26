MARINE CORPS PUBLISHES MARINE CORPS WARFIGHTING PUBLICATION 8-10

The Marine Corps published its latest information doctrine publication Marine Corps Warfighting Publication 8-10, Information in Marine Corps Operations, March 14, 2024. The release of MCWP 8-10, Information in Marine Corps Operations marks the Marine Corps' second information doctrine publication, expanding upon the tenets of Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 8, Information.

