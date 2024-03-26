Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS PUBLISHES MARINE CORPS WARFIGHTING PUBLICATION 8-10

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Kurtis Chan 

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    The Marine Corps published its latest information doctrine publication Marine Corps Warfighting Publication 8-10, Information in Marine Corps Operations, March 14, 2024. The release of MCWP 8-10, Information in Marine Corps Operations marks the Marine Corps' second information doctrine publication, expanding upon the tenets of Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 8, Information.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 21:51
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Deputy Commandant for Information
    DC I
    Information Warfighting Function
    MCWP 8-10
    Marine Corps Warfighting Publication

