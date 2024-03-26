Ship Master drops 62 LBS, begins 1st KETO program aboard an MSC ship

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Patrick T. Christian, shipmaster of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Patrick T. Christian, shipmaster of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) loses 62 pounds, in four months, on KETO diet. After his weight loss success, he developed a KETO program aboard the vessel to support the health and wellness of his crew. see less | View Image Page

Are you like so many men and women in the world looking for the secret to weight loss? Well, join the club. Losing weight and keeping it off is no easy feat and requires a few lifestyle changes that include eating a healthy well-balanced diet and participating in regular physical activities – all of which is easier said than done, said Capt. Patrick T. Christian, shipmaster of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188). “It is indeed challenging to remain consistent in any diet plan because food cravings, mood swings, hormonal imbalances, stress, and fatigue are inevitable and often sabotage one’s efforts.”



Having tried a great number of unsuccessful fad diets in years past, Christian said, he understood all too well the difficulties of losing weight and keeping it off. Not wanting to give up on his own weight loss journey, in November 2023, after struggling with his weight for several years, the 60–year-old decided to try his hand at a new program called KETO, also known as the ketogenic diet, used, first, in the 19th century to control diabetes. Christian regretfully admitted that he had been on and off KETO for the last two years but was now all in.



His new KETO diet was a strict one that consisted of a sugar-free, low-carbohydrate, high protein eating plan. A plan that would not be easy to endure unless he made a conscious decision to make a shift, he said, in his mindset to eat only for health and not to satisfy his taste buds – not just to lose weight but also to regain his health back, which was plagued with both high blood pressure and high cholesterol. “I, basically, eat meat, vegetables and a small amount of fruit. While fruit contains both fructose and glucose, it also contains fiber, which outweighs the negative effects the natural sugars in fruit would presumably bring about.” Over the next four months, he stayed the course, and began seeing some remarkable changes in both his physical appearance and his medical health, which has had a positive impact on his mental well-being. In just 121 days, his strong six-foot-four-inch frame went from 322 pounds down to a much slender weight of 260, just 20 pounds shy of his ideal weight of 240 pounds.



Christian’s 62-pound weight loss came with several unexpected health benefits, he said. First, with his blood sugar levels now regulated, he is now off all medications – blood pressure, cholesterol, acid reflux, allergy, gout, and skin medications. His cholesterol level today is 116; before KETO, it was 300. Second, because he, daily, consumed more healthy fats, his mental concentration and focus improved immensely. “Today, I have more energy and stamina than I’ve had since COVID-19. In order to maintain his significant weight loss, he walks a minimum of 10,000 steps a day – in rain or shine. “I have not missed achieving this goal one single day. While the journey hasn’t been easy, I could not be prouder of my weight loss success.” In addition, he said, it is vital to stay hydrated, as it has “helped to keep me regular, my core temperature normal, my joints lubricated, which means I have less aches and pains, and my skin now maintains its natural glow.”



First KETO Program aboard an MSC Ship



These remarkable health changes in his own life gave Christian a great idea to begin the first KETO program aboard an MSC ship – USNS Joshua Humphreys. The motivating factor to start the program, in December 2023, was the health and welfare of his civil service mariners (CIVMARS), he said. “As a general rule, MSC is a workforce that has an aged demographic. In order to maintain shipboard employment, we must remain, wisely, physically fit. Following a KETO diet and incorporating an exercise routine would help my CIVMARS stay fit and thusly remain in the maritime industry. Working in a shipboard environment is physically difficult and demanding; so, it is imperative that mariners maintain a reasonable weight and level of physical fitness to be productive in their capacity aboard the ship.”



Cook-Baker Glenda Harris has played a huge role in starting the KETO program aboard USNS Joshua Humphreys. She was so excited about the new program that she took it upon herself, with no prompting from Christian, to purchase KETO recipe books and then applied her many years of culinary experience to create magical, tasty meals, Christian said. “The meals Glenda produces are absolutely delicious and 100% KETO. You really do not feel like you are missing what you used to view as a traditional diet. Some of my favorites are: Almond Flower Biscuits and Keto Gravy, Scallops and Shrimp atop Cauliflower Rice, Beef and Keto Mushroom Gravy atop Mashed Cauliflower, Chicken atop Cauliflower Rice, Slow cooked Beans; and the list goes on and on.”



Seeing the countless improvements in Christian’s health, Harris said, she was thrilled to be responsible for creating the hearty low carb meals for Christian and the crew. Despite having never eaten a KETO meal nor prepared one, she was happy to be a part of the first KETO program aboard an MSC ship, she said. “I’ve never tried KETO but I know it works because look at Captain Christian. I can visibly see his success, and it is wonderful to behold.”



Additionally, in an effort to raise diet and exercise awareness among the ship’s crew, Joshua Humphreys has recently begun collaborating with MSC’s Health Promotion Coordinators Ms. Stephanie Rusnak and Meghan Sullivan and MSC’s Chief Workforce Development Officer Ms. Lea Barbour. After enjoying one of Harris’s mouthwatering KETO meals, the group decided that Joshua Humphreys is the right ship to be a part of MSC’s new pilot program – one that encourages health and awareness among the CIVMAR crews, Christian said. In the very near future, MSC will outfit the vessel with its very own, “In Body”, an advanced smart body composition machine that analyzes one’s fitness level. The ship's Medical Services Officer (MSO) will be responsible for maintaining the machine and assisting the mariners when using it. “I am sure the new equipment will not only encourage more mariners to exercise, but will also make a positive contribution to crew moral. Mariners, who are light on their feet and observe a good exercise regimen, tend to be employees that are more productive. The command making these aforementioned tools available, along with diet consultation is a win for both the individual CIVMARS and the MSC organization as a whole.”



Are you still interested in the secret to weight loss? Eating a high protein, low-carbohydrate diet with vegetables and fruits for fiber, drinking plenty of water, and adding exercise to your daily regimen can have a profound effect on you reaching your weight loss goals.



A Combat Logistics Force (CLF) vessel, USNS Joshua Humphreys is the second ship of the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler. Specifically, she was built for the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command.



Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, MSC operates a fleet of more than 135 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.



For 75 years, MSC has been the leading maritime logistics provider for the Department of Defense. To learn more visit https://www.dividshub.net/MSC75thAnniversary.