Commanding Officer, NAMRU San Antonio welcomes America’s Newest Citizens

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 27, 2024) – Capt. Jennifer Buechel, of Woodhaven, Mich., commanding officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, served as the keynote speaker for the U.S. Citizenship Naturalization Oath Ceremony held at the Military and Family Readiness Center.



Fifteen service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force became U.S. citizens from the countries of China, Kenya, Jamaica, Nigeria, Vietnam, Venezuela, and The Philippines.



Prior to delivering her remarks, Buechel, assisted by Immigration Service Officer Yoli Fleming, presented certificates of citizenship to each service member.



“Each one of you, in uniform, has taken an oath to defend the principles of freedom, democracy, and equality with your life, if necessary,” said Buechel, a Navy nurse. “You have demonstrated unwavering courage in the face of adversity, selflessness in service to others, and an unyielding commitment to the ideals upon which this nation was founded.”



“Today, as you took the oath of allegiance as naturalized citizens of the United States, you not only affirm your commitment to this nation, but you also reaffirm the principles that bind us together as Americans,” said Buechel, who assumed command of NAMRU San Antonio in August 2023. “You stood as individuals representing countries around the world, you are now standing as American citizens!”



According to Navy Seaman Weiqiang Ma, 40, of China, he is his happy to be called a U.S. citizen after being in the United States since he was 14 years old.



“Being an American citizen will provide me with more opportunities for growth,” said Ma, who is a hospital corpsman student assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center. “Joining the Navy provided me with a chance to better my education, and to be able to serve one day as an officer.”



Seaman Ryan Dhel Elamparo, 20, of the Philippines, concurred with Ma regarding opportunities for growth.



“Serving in the Navy is providing me with numerous opportunities,” said Elamparo, who also is attending Hospital Corpsman “A” School Basic. “Not only did the Navy provide me with a pathway for citizenship but will

also provide me with the opportunity to attain my degree in nursing or psychology.”



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.