    Commanding Officer, NAMRU San Antonio welcomes America’s Newest Citizens [Image 4 of 5]

    Commanding Officer, NAMRU San Antonio welcomes America’s Newest Citizens

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 27, 2024) – Capt. Jennifer Buechel, of Woodhaven, Mich., commanding officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, congratulates Navy Seaman Ryan Dhel Elamparo, 20, of the Philippines, on becoming an U.S. citizen during the U.S. Citizenship Naturalization Oath Ceremony held at the Military and Family Readiness Center. Fifteen service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force became U.S. citizens from the countries of China, Kenya, Jamaica, Nigeria, Vietnam, Venezuela, and The Philippines. Buechel, a Navy nurse, delivered the keynote address. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 18:00
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: WOODHAVEN, MI, US
