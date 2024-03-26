Commanding Officer, NAMRU San Antonio welcomes America’s Newest Citizens

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 27, 2024) – Capt. Jennifer Buechel, commanding officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by Immigration Service Officer Yoli Fleming, with 15 service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force who became U.S. citizens from the countries of China, Kenya, Jamaica, Nigeria, Vietnam, Venezuela, and The Philippines during a U.S. Citizenship Naturalization Oath Ceremony held at the Military and Family Readiness Center. Buechel, of Woodhaven, Mich., and a Navy nurse, delivered the keynote address. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

