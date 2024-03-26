NAVFAC Southeast Employee Named Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year 2024

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) announced Laura Lake, R.A., as the distinguished recipient of the NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer (ALAID) of the Year Award for 2024.



“I am pleased to announce that Laura Lake from NAVFAC Southeast was selected as the 2024 NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year,” said NAVFAC Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey. “Her leadership, expertise, and dedication has had a direct and positive impact on NAVFAC and its Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer Community.”



Lake, a senior architect within NAVFAC Southeast's Planning, Design & Construction directorate, serves predominantly as the design manager for several significant military construction projects. Throughout the year, she has developed eight comprehensive Design Manager (DM) training modules, delivered training sessions at DM forums, and provided mentorship and guidance to junior architects and members of the design team.



“Laura epitomizes the finest qualities of our community of technical professionals,” said Capt. Miguel Dieguez, NAVFAC Southeast commanding officer. “Her innate ability to think critically, remain agile, build productive relationships, and communicate a common vision of the desired outcome is what make her so special and an invaluable member of our team. But beyond her impressive project portfolio, Laura is a dedicated mentor and consummate teammate who is helping to make NAVFAC a better organization each and every day.”



Lake led the management of the Air Force's Weapons Generation Facility project at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, involving nuclear certification, high-risk cost/schedule factors, and intricate phasing. This project, crucial for restoring nuclear capability to the base, received a perfect 30/30 complexity rating on the NAVFAC Project Complexity Matrix. Through an innovative construction award package, Lake successfully accelerated the project schedule, transforming it from eight months behind schedule to six months ahead of the mission's required completion date.



“The entire NAVFAC enterprise is saturated with tremendous talent, so being selected as 2024 ALAID of the Year is an incredible achievement,” said Lake. “I have always felt great gratification in being able to play a part in the support of our military, so for my contributions to be recognized as commendable is quite rewarding.”



Lake also serves as the senior architect/design manager for the Navy’s Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) simulator and training facility expansion at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The NPTU project involves wetlands, endangered species, in-water construction, multiple buildings, roadway improvements affecting on-base housing, and risk category (five) buildings in highly seismic areas prone to liquefaction. This project requires close coordination with the Air Force’s 628th Civil Engineering Squadron, on a very high priority Navy project.



“I’ve had unique experiences from working with three different DoD branches of services (Air Force, Army, and Navy) during my 16 years here at NAVFAC Southeast,” said Lake. “I’ve learned quite a bit from each one, but am most excited to be working my current mega military construction project for NPTU in Charleston, valued at more than $300 million.”



Lake, daughter of a retired Civil Engineer Corps officer, initially pursued a career in education after high school but later fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming an architect. Despite initial challenges, she returned to school and graduated at the top of her class, reflecting on her journey as "the most rewarding, and at the same time, the most terrifying thing I ever did." During her master's program, she was the sole woman in all her classes (for three straight semesters), highlighting her determination and resilience. Lake earned a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from the University of Maryland and a Master’s in Architecture from the University of South Florida.



“Life lessons I’ve learned over the years were mostly developed prior to me becoming an architect,” said Lake. “I truly believe that critical thinking, perseverance and a good work ethic will translate to anything you do. If you do what you like, and do it well, there is reward just in the doing.”



In December 2023, she was honored as the NAVFAC Southeast (Echelon IV) ALAID of the Year for 2024, progressing to compete for this prestigious accolade after being selected. Nominees from 12 NAVFAC commands underwent evaluation based on their accomplishments in their field, civic engagement, professional registration, ongoing education, awards, professional society involvement, and technical expertise.



Born in Port Lyautey (now Kenitra), Morocco, Lake currently calls Jacksonville, Florida, home. Her interests span from artwork painting and DIY home renovations to Formula 1 racing and enjoying blues and classic rock music.



NAVFAC Southeast oversees the planning and design of facility projects, offering essential services in contracting, construction, leasing, environmental management, maintenance, and contingency support, all of which are crucial for meeting the needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense within the Southeast Area of Responsibility. Operating from its Jacksonville office, NAVFAC Southeast is responsible for managing operations across Navy installations spanning from Charleston, South Carolina to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extending southward to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. NAVFAC professionals are also engaged in the acquisition and disposition of real estate, facility management, and maintenance on all Navy bases in the Southeast (SE) region, while concurrently supervising public-private venture (PPV) housing for military families.

