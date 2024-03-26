Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) announced Laura Lake, R.A., as the distinguished recipient of the NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer (ALAID) of the Year Award for 2024. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/Released)

