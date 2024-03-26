Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year 2024

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Yan Kennon 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) announced Laura Lake, R.A., as the distinguished recipient of the NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer (ALAID) of the Year Award for 2024. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/Released)

