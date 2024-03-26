JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) announced Laura Lake, R.A., as the distinguished recipient of the NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer (ALAID) of the Year Award for 2024. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8311503
|VIRIN:
|240328-N-SD610-5006
|Resolution:
|1457x1821
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year 2024, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Southeast Employee Named Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year 2024
