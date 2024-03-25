Nashville District welcomes new deputy district engineer

By Luciano Vera



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 26, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District welcomed Craig Carrington as the new deputy district engineer March 26 during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tennessee.



The deputy district engineer serves as the senior civilian in the organization and is responsible for directing water resource, navigation and regulatory activities of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers throughout the Cumberland River and Tennessee River Basins, an area of more than 59,000 square miles. This includes 49 field offices touching seven states and a work force of over 800 federal employees. His office manages projects within USACE authorities including flood risk management, navigation, hydropower, ecosystem restoration and support to other federal agencies.



“The history of this pivotal role is deeply interwoven with the very fabric of our organization. From its inception, the deputy district engineer has been a guiding force, steering the ship through the dynamic challenges of engineering, construction and project management,” said Nashville District Commander Lt. Col. Robert Green in a letter to partners. “They are the architects of progress, the stewards of resources, and the champions of innovation within our district.”



Carrington thanked his wife with flowers and extended his respect to the district team for their dedication to delivering critical projects and support to communities throughout the region.



“My responsibility is to you, the Nashville District, to the people of the Tennessee River and Cumberland River valleys and the natural resources we safeguard,” said Carrington during his remarks. “I do have an ask of you, that those that are willing to do the hard job and become leaders and become supervisors, become leaders and supervisors to help lead the Nashville District into the future.”



“I do believe the next DDE is sitting here in the room,” he added.



During the ceremony, Green re-administered the Oath of Office to support and defend the constitution, required by law for all civilian employees and military servicemembers. He also highlighted Carrington’s depth of knowledge, experience and strategic vision during his remarks.

“Craig is not merely a leader. He is the right leader at the right time for the Nashville District. His familiarity with the district’s challenges and successes runs deep, having served in various positions throughout its ranks,” said Green. “His relationship with district partners and stakeholders is well established and a testament to his reputation and unwavering commitment.”



“His passion for solving complex regional problems is matched only by his genuine empathy for the people residing throughout the district,” he added.



Carrington has served the Corps in multiple capacities for more than 22 years, including as a project manager, emergency response mission manager, chief of Programs, chief of Plan Formulation, chief of the Planning Branch, and deputy for Planning, Programs and Project Management Division. He deployed to the Gulf coast after Hurricane Katrina, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and Germany to manage construction in Israel, Germany, Poland, and Norway for NATO.



He received his bachelor of science in history and master of science in urban & regional planning from the University of Tennessee. He is a certified project management professional, and a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers certified water resources planner.



