Nashville District welcomes new deputy district engineer

Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, re-administers the civilian oath of office with Craig Carrington as part of his assumption of responsibility for his new position as deputy district engineer during a ceremony at the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Sarah Steffens)
|03.26.2024
|03.26.2024 15:32
|8308316
|240326-A-BW381-1001
|3952x2223
|1.29 MB
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|1
|0
