Nashville District welcomes new deputy district engineer

Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, re-administers the civilian oath of office with Craig Carrington as part of his assumption of responsibility for his new position as deputy district engineer during a ceremony at the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Sarah Steffens)

