    Nashville District welcomes new deputy district engineer

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Steffens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, re-administers the civilian oath of office with Craig Carrington as part of his assumption of responsibility for his new position as deputy district engineer during a ceremony at the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Sarah Steffens)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Commander
    Nashville District
    Deputy District Engineer
    Craig Carrington
    Lt. Col. Robert Green

