MILITARY STAR Annual Sweepstakes Pays Off $47,000 in Holiday Bills for Military Community

DALLAS – Five lucky former service members recently heard the magic words after using their MILITARY STAR® card: “Your holiday bill is on us!”



The five members of the military community were the grand-prize winners in the aptly named Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes that has been spreading holiday cheer for 10 years.



“This means a lot to me,” said retired Staff Sgt. James Mabry, a Hephzibah, Ga., Desert Storm Veteran who served 20 years in the Army. “It came at the right time. With this paid off, I can catch up on some other bills.”



Mabry was presented with his prize at the Fort Eisenhower Army & Air Force Exchange Service, where he’s a regular shopper.



“It’s a friendly environment,” he said. “I like being around the military.”



The other grand-prize winners include:

• Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Patricia Brooks, who received her prize in a ceremony at the JBLE-Langley BX.

• Air Force Veteran Bart Spencer of Holland, Mich., who shops online at ShopMyExchange.com, using the lifelong online shopping benefit available to all honorably discharged Veterans.

• Retired Master Sgt. James Bryant of San Diego, who served 26 years in the Air Force.

• Labelle, Fla. resident and retired Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Clark Kunz, who served 20 years.



During November and December, shoppers worldwide automatically earned an entry in the Your Holiday Bill Is on Us Sweepstakes every time they used their MILITARY STAR card—totaling nearly 5 million entries this year. In addition to the five grand-prize winners who had their credit card balances paid off (or received a statement credit if their balance was below $2,500), 10 second-place winners received $1,000 statement credits and 25 third-place winners received $500 statement credits—totaling more than $46,800.



Since the annual sweepstakes began 10 years ago, MILITARY STAR has paid off nearly $400,000 in balances for members of the military community.



“It’s a thrill for us to be able to say thank you in such a big way to these heroes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service senior enlisted advisor. “The five grand-prize winners have 99 years of service to their country among them. I can’t think of a better way to salute them than paying off their holiday bills.”



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. Cardmembers earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases, including grocery purchases at the commissary, and enjoy exclusive discounts and savings. For more information or to apply for a card, visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa. Visit https://aafes.media/paveterans for more information on Veteran shopping benefits.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



