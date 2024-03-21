Members of the military community had nearly $47,000 in bills paid off in the 10th annual MILITARY STAR Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes! Five grand-prize winners had their entire MILITARY STAR card balances paid in full, while an additional 35 winners received statement credits of $500 or $1,000. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2EP.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 14:53 Photo ID: 8301902 VIRIN: 240321-D-DO482-1111 Resolution: 2420x1816 Size: 4.09 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MILITARY STAR Annual Sweepstakes Pays Off $47,000 in Holiday Bills for Military Community, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.