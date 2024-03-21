Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILITARY STAR Annual Sweepstakes Pays Off $47,000 in Holiday Bills for Military Community

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Members of the military community had nearly $47,000 in bills paid off in the 10th annual MILITARY STAR Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes! Five grand-prize winners had their entire MILITARY STAR card balances paid in full, while an additional 35 winners received statement credits of $500 or $1,000. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2EP.

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    MILITARY STAR

