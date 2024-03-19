2ID/RUCD hosts inaugural Warrior Way prevention day

Courtesy Photo | A vector poster was created to promote the Warrior Way at the 2nd Infantry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A vector poster was created to promote the Warrior Way at the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division headquarters, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on Feb. 1, 2024. This product was created to demonstrate the characteristics of the Warriors of our organization. (Illustration by KCPL Kim, Ji Hun) (This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop). see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – More than 100 Soldiers from across the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division came together for the first in a planned series of Warrior Way Prevention Days at the Morning Calm Conference Center on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 21, 2024.



The Warrior Way refers to a series of guiding principles championed by the 2ID/RUCD Commanding General, Maj. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor. They include building connections with others, improving physical wellness, fostering a purpose in life, cultivating healthy thoughts and encouraging help seeking behaviors.



“When the Commanding General Taylor was here, he spoke about his five priorities,” said Clyde Howard, prevention specialist with the Integrated Prevention Advisory Group and lead planner for the event. “The Warrior Way Prevention Day training is modeled by a majority of the protective factors of the Warrior Way principle to reduce risk factors for harmful behaviors. We incorporated those priorities into our training as protective factors and for Soldiers to build connection with others.”



Warrior Way Prevention Day was designed as a one-day training where subject matter experts cover topics like domestic violence, child abuse, health education, mental readiness training, emotional regulation, stress management and financial readiness. The main audience is 2ID/RUCD newcomers, to not only ensure they understand certain theater-specific rules and regulations, but also to make sure they have a firm understanding of where to go for help with challenges that come with being overseas.



One of the blocks of instruction was taught by the combat operational stress control team. “Talking about emotional regulation, how to handle stress, because a lot of our Soldiers do, based on the mission and operational tempo endure a lot of stressful situations,” explained Howard. “This can lead to harmful behaviors, such as suicide ideation and attempts.”



The I-PAG assists leaders in building teamwork environments for Soldiers. “These programs and practices aim to increase protective factors, build positive peer environments and prevent harmful behavior,” said Howard. “The I-PAG works with commanders and leaders to implement integrated measures that enable Soldiers and their family members to remain safe. Our priority for this training is to incorporate the Warrior Way priorities into everyday life, including at work and in Soldiers’ personal lives.

The I-PAG plans to hold Warrior Way Prevention Days again in June and September 2024.



For more information about the Integrated Prevention Advisory group, visit https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/IPAG/

For more information about the 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division, visit https://www.2id.korea.army.mil/