Maj. Tyler Gifford of the combat operational stress control team presents a session on emotional regulation during Warrior Way Prevention Day, March 21, 2024. Warrior Way Prevention day was designed as a one-day training where subject matter experts cover topics like domestic violence, child abuse, health education, mental readiness training, emotional regulation, stress management and financial readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samuel Puleo)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8300566
|VIRIN:
|240321-A-LE451-7661
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID/RUCD hosts inaugural Warrior Way prevention day, by PFC Samuel Puleo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2ID/RUCD hosts inaugural Warrior Way prevention day
