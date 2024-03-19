Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID/RUCD hosts inaugural Warrior Way prevention day

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Samuel Puleo 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Maj. Tyler Gifford of the combat operational stress control team presents a session on emotional regulation during Warrior Way Prevention Day, March 21, 2024. Warrior Way Prevention day was designed as a one-day training where subject matter experts cover topics like domestic violence, child abuse, health education, mental readiness training, emotional regulation, stress management and financial readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samuel Puleo)

