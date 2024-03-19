2ID/RUCD hosts inaugural Warrior Way prevention day

Maj. Tyler Gifford of the combat operational stress control team presents a session on emotional regulation during Warrior Way Prevention Day, March 21, 2024. Warrior Way Prevention day was designed as a one-day training where subject matter experts cover topics like domestic violence, child abuse, health education, mental readiness training, emotional regulation, stress management and financial readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samuel Puleo)

