A vector poster was created to promote the Warrior Way at the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division headquarters, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on Feb. 1, 2024. This product was created to demonstrate the characteristics of the Warriors of our organization. (Illustration by KCPL Kim, Ji Hun) (This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 02:10 Photo ID: 8219086 VIRIN: 240130-O-A4449-1001 Resolution: 7200x4500 Size: 7.99 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Warrior Way, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.