SETAF-AF Best Squad Competitors

U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, participate at the SETAF-AF Best Squad Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, 12 March, 2024. Throughout the eight-day event, squads of five soldiers compete to test their physical and mental resilience, physical fitness, tactical expertise and technical proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

