Lake Cumberland park ranger receives Star of Life Award

Photo By Leon Roberts | Tim Dunn, (Left) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Operations Division...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Tim Dunn, (Left) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Operations Division deputy chief, presents the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Star of Life Award March 5, 2024, to Lake Cumberland Park Ranger Tanner Rich at the Nashville District's Park Ranger Workshop in Paducah, Kentucky. Rich is lauded for his response to aid a severely injured woman on the lake during the 2023 recreation season. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

PADUCAH, Ky. (March 12, 2024) – Park Ranger Tanner Rich received the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division’s Star of Life Award during a workshop here March 5, 2024, for his actions to assist and provide first aid to a severely injured woman at Lake Cumberland during the 2023 recreation season.



The Star of Life Award is presented to Corps employees or volunteers whose actions contribute to the prevention of injuries and fatalities on Corps lakes and public lands.



Tim Dunn, USACE Nashville District Operations Division deputy chief, presented the award to Rich on behalf of Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, commanding general, and lauded the park ranger’s actions to respond to a distress call, locate the woman, direct first responders, stabilize and provide comfort as she agonized with pain with an injured leg and hip sustained while water skiing.



Dunn said from a water safety perspective, it’s often hard for park rangers to know what impact they may have made while performing their duties and in educating the public and lake visitors about being safe recreating at Corps lakes.



“With this life saving action, Tanner quickly responded, provided first aid, and directed other emergency responders,” Dunn said. “It’s great to see him recognized.”



The commanding general noted in the award citation how Rich quickly responded to the distress call on Independence Day, maneuvering the patrol boat with lots of activity and congestion on Lake Cumberland.



“Ranger Rich’s immediate response and his ability to locate the injured individual in a timely manner demonstrate his exceptional courage, skill, and dedication to ensuring public safety,” Quander wrote. “Upon arrival at the scene, he displayed remarkable composure and took swift measures to stabilize, keeping her calm until the arrival of the medics.”



Tanner explained that he operated the patrol boat in Otter Creek and moved from cove to cove for about 20 minutes before locating the severely hurt person. With no cell service, he communicated via radio with Park Ranger Dylan Norton, who in turn communicated with Wayne County Dispatch. Emergency medical support members arrived on scene on another boat, and Tanner also directed EMS to a secluded boat ramp close to the scene where the person could be transported on land.



“I feel like this is part of the job, especially being located at a high recreation lake like Lake Cumberland,” Tanner said. “Occasionally you are in the position where you, the responder, have to step up and take action.”



Tanner said recognition is nice, and he appreciates everyone that may have played a role in the response effort. But the real winner is the person who chose to wear a life jacket while recreating. He said the whole experience reinforced the importance of water safety.



“Wearing a life jacket likely saved this person’s life due to how severe the injury was. It also allowed enough time for me to make contact due to false coordinates and lack of information about the location,” Tanner said.



Located in Wayne, Russell, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, Laurel and Whitley Counties in Kentucky, Lake Cumberland stretches about 101 miles with 1,255 miles of shoreline.



Jonathan Friedman, Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake resource manager, said locating visitors in distress is a challenge because they are often not familiar with their location and may not know exactly where they are when they get into trouble.



“Having Tanner on patrol that day was value-added because of his in-depth knowledge of the lake,” Friedman said. “Based on the call, and the fact that the injured person was water skiing, Tanner made an educated guess on the location and navigated directly to them.”



Friedman said that Corps rangers are one of the most professional cadres providing visitor assistance on the nation’s public lands and waterways. Every ranger has the knowledge, temperament, and aptitude to make decisive decisions in the field. He added that the Lake Cumberland team has developed an extremely rich network of partners with responding agencies such as sheriff’s offices and rescue squads.



“Armed with such an extensive network of support, the rangers can respond knowing they can count on these partners. His execution that day was exemplary of the relationships developed,” Friedman said. “He knew what care to provide, what agencies to call, and which coworkers to involve.”



Lake Cumberland rangers want to reinforce to the public to always create a float plan before heading out for the day. Visitors should prepare by knowing where they will most likely be boating, and they should have friends or relatives who have been provided a copy of those details. Learning the names of all the creeks and coves may be challenging. Look for brand new navigation signs placed around the lake and take a photo of the sign to reference it if help is needed.



As for the Star of Life Award, Friedman said he is exceptionally proud of Rich and the entire Lake Cumberland team.



“Awards like this are critical to acknowledge the tremendous work that is selflessly performed day-in, day-out,” Friedman said. “Visitors may never know that field staff, rangers, maintenance mechanics, engineer technicians, contract inspectors, and others working at the Projects, exemplified through Tanner’s actions, are ready, responsive, and willing to provide help at a moment’s notice to the public.”



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.