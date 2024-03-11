Lake Cumberland park ranger receives Star of Life Award

Tim Dunn, (Left) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Operations Division deputy chief, presents the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Star of Life Award March 5, 2024, to Lake Cumberland Park Ranger Tanner Rich at the Nashville District's Park Ranger Workshop in Paducah, Kentucky. Rich is lauded for his response to aid a severely injured woman on the lake during the 2023 recreation season. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

Date Taken: 03.05.2024