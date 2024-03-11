Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lake Cumberland park ranger receives Star of Life Award

    PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Tim Dunn, (Left) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Operations Division deputy chief, presents the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Star of Life Award March 5, 2024, to Lake Cumberland Park Ranger Tanner Rich at the Nashville District's Park Ranger Workshop in Paducah, Kentucky. Rich is lauded for his response to aid a severely injured woman on the lake during the 2023 recreation season. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 12:03
    Location: PADUCAH, KY, US
    TAGS

    USACE
    Park Ranger
    Recognition
    Great Lakes and Ohio River Division
    Star of Life
    Tanner Rich

