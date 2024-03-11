Yoshikazu Arakaki - a leader defined

CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, Japan– From passion for his craft to dedication for his team of 12 firefighters, Yoshikazu Arakaki, a fire captain with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services, has developed into a pillar of leadership during his time as a firefighter. Currently assigned to the Camp Hansen Fire Station, Arakaki has a wealth of knowledge stemming from 30 years of experience.



Arakaki became a firefighter at 24 years old after serving as a gate guard for the Provost Marshal’s Office on Camp Foster. Arakaki now supervises firefighters in the suppression of fires, emergency medical services, and fire prevention. He oversees the maintenance of the fire station, equipment, and any supply related tasks. Additionally, he takes charge of coordinating the schedule of personnel, training, and work activities.



“My father, Yoshiteru, is currently 83 years old and was a base firefighter too,” said Arakaki. “I learned a lot from my father; he is my role model and teacher. I decided to be a firefighter because I wanted to become just like him.”



Arakaki’s formative years as a firefighter were filled with difficulties and learning curves as he began to perfect his craft. While he did decide to follow in his father’s footsteps, after 30 years in this field, he has learned to pave his own path in firefighting.



“When I first became a firefighter, there were many things I had to learn and it was very difficult,” said Arakaki. “I think it has become a little easier now that I have more experience, but I am still pursuing my passion and striving to be better.”



During Arakaki’s first 10 years as a firefighter, he experienced situations that remind him why he became a firefighter.



“I was working on Camp Foster, when a Japanese man in his 60s fainted on base while outside walking,” said Arakaki. “Our emergency response team rushed to the site and performed CPR on the man. Fortunately, he had recovered and later came all the way to my fire station to express his appreciation for our work. That was one of the most rewarding feelings I've had during my time as a firefighter.”



Arakaki explained that although the road and transition from firefighter to fire captain has been a long journey, he always makes sure to communicate his goal of sharpening his skills and making the workplace environment the best it can be.



“Eventually, I wanted to be in a position to lead the firefighters better,” said Arakaki. “I wanted to gain as much experience and knowledge as I could, and eventually become a fire captain.”



After earning the position of fire captain, Arakaki set his sights on completing his goal of training the crew under his charge to be their best selves.



“His leadership is excellent,” said Hayato Yamakaw, a fire captain with MCIPAC F&ES. “He responds calmly to dangerous situations and makes sound decisions.”



Yamakaw explained that Arakaki has always been a very proactive leader within the ranks of his fire station; he always has the safety of his team at the forefront of his mind.



The fire station operates around the clock, and with two teams: Team A and Team B. Arakaki is the captain of Team A, which includes 12 Japanese firefighters and one American Emergency Medical Team, for a total of 13 members.



“My job as a captain is to watch over the station,” said Arakaki, “It’s extremely important to conduct good training regularly, but I also heavily focus on keeping the crew safe during their time here.”



For Arakaki, this ranges from personal safety, like daily training and inspections, to keeping the station upbeat with his cheerful demeanor and earning trust from his crew and their families.



“This job isn't always easy with the amount of training we do,” said Arakaki. “It’s an interesting experience, but it's important to keep a good attitude and heart about it and to ensure your crew keeps that attitude as well.”



Arakaki explained that the fire station trains at least once daily, and performs gear inspections every morning to ensure they are always ready for any emergency they could face in the field. The training covers any emergency the crew could encounter when they answer the call, ranging from medical support to the many different types of fires. One of the most important repetitions the firefighters carry out is live-fire training, the most basic and important training for a firefighter and a favorite of Arakaki’s.



After a long day of training, Arakaki makes sure to keep a healthy work-life balance by finding time to unwind with his team or relax by himself.



“We used to go out together and play different types of sports,” said Arakaki. “But since the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, we unfortunately don’t really get together as often, so we can avoid infections.”



Arakaki’s other hobbies to relax after work include reading Japanese novels, which help him stay calm and focused. Additionally, he teaches wrestling off-base to American and Japanese children. However, his main focus and passion lies with his career and the experiences that come with it.



“When a critically injured patient who is on the verge of death is brought back to life in any disaster, I feel as if he were my own family,” said Arakaki. “Those powerful moments remind me why I chose this job. I hope I can continue to be a firefighter for as long as I am physically able.”

