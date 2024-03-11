Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yoshikazu Arakaki - a leader defined [Image 4 of 12]

    Yoshikazu Arakaki - a leader defined

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Yoshikazu Arakaki, a fire captain with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services, poses for a portrait on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 5, 2024. Born and raised in Kadena, Okinawa, Japan, Arakaki has been a firefighter for 30 years. Arakaki’s duties as a fire captain include ensuring the personal safety of his team, spearheading daily training, inspections, emergency preparation, supply management, and coordinating his team’s schedules. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

    Okinawa
    Firefighter
    Camp Hansen
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Fire Captain

