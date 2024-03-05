From Life Saving to Life changing: Honoring all K9 Veterans Through the Story of Cento

Photo By Kathryne Gest | U.S. Army Sgt. Joanna Bernardo an Animal Care Specialist at Misawa Veterinary...... read more read more Photo By Kathryne Gest | U.S. Army Sgt. Joanna Bernardo an Animal Care Specialist at Misawa Veterinary Treatment Facility and Veterinary Readiness Activity, Japan Noncommissioned Officer Misawa Branch, poses for a photo with her husband Marc, son, and military working dog (retired) Cento at Misawa Air Base Feb. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA, Japan - As K9 Veterans Day approaches, we’re reminded of the tireless dedication and unwavering loyalty of our Military Working Dogs (MWDs) and the selfless service they execute in coordination with our Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, and Guardians. Among these heroes, one story stands out – a tale of resilience, compassion, lifesaving, and the unbreakable bond between a dedicated animal care specialist and her new family member.



The U.S. Army Veterinary Corps is responsible for the healthcare of all MWDs across all DoD installations. For Sergeant Joanna Bernardo, caring for MWDs isn’t just a job: it’s a calling. Her connection with retired MWD Cento transcends duty, leading to life-saving care and a newfound bond that changed both of their lives forever.



"My primary role revolves around ensuring the health and welfare of these remarkable animals as they serve our country," says Bernardo, a 68T Animal Care Specialist at Misawa Air Base, Japan. "And when the unexpected happens, knowing that our training and skills can make a difference, that's truly rewarding."



Cento, an Air Force retired MWD with accolades for drug detection and patrol work during his service, faced a crisis when he arrived at Bernardo’s care with uncontrolled bleeding from his nose. Rushing into the Misawa Air Base Veterinary Treatment Facility at 10:00 p.m. and working tirelessly for eight long and harrowing hours, Bernardo fought to stabilize him, drawing on her training and competencies to keep him alive until a veterinarian arrived. “It was a test of everything I’ve learned,” recalls Bernardo. “Seeing him pull through strengthened our bond, and he was just the sweetest and most gentle dog through all of it.”



Despite the lifesaving care, Cento could not continue to perform his duties to standard, ultimately ending his time in service.



The MWD retirement and adoption process is a collaborative effort between the Kennels and Army Veterinarians. When either team notices that the dog is no longer able to perform their duties to standard, they initiate the process. Additionally, the MWD must undergo an adoption suitability review process through the Veterinarian Team. “All MWDs are reviewed, and their history is examined to ensure their behavior, temperament, and health is all taken into account” explains Bernardo.



Bernardo reflects on her initial hesitation, acknowledging the unique challenges of adopting a retired working dog and having a five-year-old son at the time. "These dogs have spent their lives in service, often with limited exposure to family life or interaction with children and other pets," she says. "It's crucial to ensure a smooth transition into a domestic environment."



Still, she couldn't deny the connection they shared. "He's such a sweet, gentle bear," she affectionately describes him, "and I knew he deserved a loving home."



As Cento's retirement loomed, Bernardo faced a decision that would change both their lives forever.



The journey to adopting Cento was both a leap of faith as well as a carefully orchestrated process. Typically, an MWD’s previous handlers are the first in line to adopt their retired MWD, but in this case Bernardo’s strong bond, and proximity were enough to put her first in line for adoption. “Cento’s handlers live far from here now, but they saw the bond we formed and they understood the care and attention I’d be able to provide to him and ultimately saw that we were a good fit to be a part of each other’s lives,” Bernardo explains.



Before committing to adoption, Bernardo took proactive steps to introduce Cento to her family and assess his compatibility. "I brought my son to the clinic to meet Cento and gauge his reaction," she recalls. "Additionally, my husband and I spent time with him to understand his temperament and needs."



With careful introductions and patience, Cento seamlessly transitioned into Bernardo’s family, winning over her son and husband with his gentle nature. "He's not just a retired working dog; he's a cherished member of our family," said Bernardo.



Their days are now filled with leisurely walks, treat hide-and-seek, and plenty of belly rubs. "He may be retired, but he still loves his treats and morning walks," Bernardo says with a smile. "My husband and Cento are becoming famous for their morning walks at the flight line together, and just seeing him enjoy the simple pleasures of retired life bring us a lot of joy.”



Cento also enjoys plenty of visits with his former handlers, where he continues to bring laugher and smiles and reminding everyone the importance of honoring these unsung heroes. "They deserve love and care in their retirement," Bernardo emphasizes, "just like any other veteran."



The decision to adopt Cento wasn’t just about welcoming a furry companion into their lives, it was about honoring service and ensuring his best care in retirement. "These dogs have dedicated their lives to keeping us safe," Bernardo emphasizes. "Now, it's our turn to show them the love and care they deserve."