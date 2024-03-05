U.S. Army Sgt. Joanna Bernardo an Animal Care Specialist at Misawa Veterinary Treatment Facility and Veterinary Readiness Activity, Japan Noncommissioned Officer Misawa Branch, walks the flight line with her husband Marc, and military working dog (retired) Cento at Misawa Air Base Feb. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)
From Life Saving to Life changing: Honoring all K9 Veterans Through the Story of Cento
Veterinary Services
