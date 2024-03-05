Military Shoppers Can Win $22,770 in Prizes in the Exchange’s Red Bull Shopping Spree Sweepstakes

Photo By Zachary Wright | Red Bull gives you wings and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service can give you a...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | Red Bull gives you wings and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service can give you a $5,000 shopping spree when you enter into the Red Bull Shopping Spree Sweepstakes through April 30 at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2E5. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – A can of Red Bull can give you wings but entering in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s latest global sweepstakes can give military shoppers a chance to win a $5,000 gift card in the Exchange’s Shopping Spree Sweepstakes presented by Red Bull.



Through April 30, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 22 prizes. No purchase necessary to win.



Prizes include:

• Grand prize: $5,000 Exchange gift card (Two winners)

• First prize: $1,000 Exchange gift card (10 winners)

• Second prize: Red Bull Racing Official Teamline carry-on bag, $277 in value (10 winners)



“This is a great opportunity for shoppers looking to take the pressure off their budgets,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Our service members and their families sacrifice each day to protect our country, and giving back to the military community is the ultimate prize for the Exchange.”



Drawings will take place around May 10. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



