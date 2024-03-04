Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Shoppers Can Win $22,770 in Prizes in the Exchange’s Red Bull Shopping Spree Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Zachary Wright 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Red Bull gives you wings and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service can give you a $5,000 shopping spree when you enter into the Red Bull Shopping Spree Sweepstakes through April 30 at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2E5.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8272381
    VIRIN: 240305-D-DO482-1112
    Resolution: 6750x8550
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Shoppers Can Win $22,770 in Prizes in the Exchange’s Red Bull Shopping Spree Sweepstakes, by Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

