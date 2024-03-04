We Are MSC "75" - 2nd Assistant Engineer Forrest McClendon

Courtesy Photo | To celebrate its 75th Anniversary, Military Sealift Command honors the 36-year career...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | To celebrate its 75th Anniversary, Military Sealift Command honors the 36-year career of Civil Service Mariner Forrest M. McClendon in its "We Are MSC," series. see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command is celebrating 75 years of maritime excellence this year. Since 1949, MSC has been the premier maritime logistics provider for the Department of Defense, delivering equipment, supplies, and personnel to the frontlines whenever called upon. To honor this historic milestone, we are highlighting some of the amazing civil service mariners and staff members in our “We Are MSC,” series.



Civil Service Mariner and 2nd Assistant Engineer, Forrest McClendon, joined MSC in 1988. The 36-year veteran has served on numerous platform throughout his career and is currently serving aboard the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14).



McClendon joined the U.S. Navy in 1975 following his high school graduation in Texas and completed boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois. After graduation from RTC, he then attended Hull Technician ‘A’ School at Treasure Island and San Diego, California.



Upon successful completion of his training in San Diego, McClendon reported aboard USS Midway in Yokosuka, Japan in 1975 to commence his first tour of duty.



For his service aboard Midway, McClendon received the Vietnam Era National Defense Medal.

McClendon completed six years of active duty and served on several ships to include; USS Hollister (DD-788), USS Hector (AR-7), and finally USS John A. Moore (FFG-19) which was stationed in Long Beach, California. where he was honorably discharged from active duty as Hull Technician Petty Officer First Class.



Forrest joined Military Sealift Command in 1988 as a Fireman/Water Tender. He then advanced to Oiler, Unlicensed Junior Engineer, 3rd Assistant Engineer, and then to 2nd Assistant Engineer.



His first assignment at MSC was to the USNS Mispillion (T-AO 105) which he joined in Subic Bay, Philippines.



During his time with MSC he served in both Gulf Wars and received the Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal for both.



His last tour of duty before retiring has been onboard the USNS Cesar Chavez where he is assigned as Second Assistant Engineer – Cargo.



For his retirement he looks forward to venturing the highways of the United States with his loving wife in an RV and enjoying the many beautiful sites this country has to offer. He is also looking forward to spending time with his son and two grandchildren.



Bravo Zulu McClendon on all your faithful years of service and enjoy your well-deserved retirement!