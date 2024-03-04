To celebrate its 75th Anniversary, Military Sealift Command honors the 36-year career of Civil Service Mariner Forrest M. McClendon in its "We Are MSC," series.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 15:05 Photo ID: 8271497 VIRIN: 240304-N-KP445-1001 Resolution: 3625x2589 Size: 1.13 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, We Are MSC "75" - Civil Service Mariner Forrest M. McClendon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.