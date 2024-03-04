Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are MSC "75" - Civil Service Mariner Forrest M. McClendon

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    To celebrate its 75th Anniversary, Military Sealift Command honors the 36-year career of Civil Service Mariner Forrest M. McClendon in its "We Are MSC," series.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    We Are MSC "75" - 2nd Assistant Engineer Forrest McClendon

