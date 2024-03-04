U.S. Special Operations Command Africa and Ghanaian Partners host Final Planning Conference in Advance of Flintlock 24

Photo By Spc. Kevin Brown | Special Operations Command Africa Commander U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronald A. Foy (left...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kevin Brown | Special Operations Command Africa Commander U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronald A. Foy (left center) and SOCAFRICA Senior Enlisted Leader U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield (second from left center) listen to closing remarks at the Flintlock 24 Final Planning Event (FPE) -with members from the Ghana Armed Forces and Special Operations Forces Cote d’Ivoire in Accra, Ghana, March 1, 2024. SOCAFRICA and the Ghana Armed Forces hosted the week-long FPE in the Flintlock host country of Ghana in advance of the exercise, scheduled to take place in May. see less | View Image Page

Accra, Ghana – U.S. Special Operations Command Africa alongside Ghana Armed Forces completed the Flintlock 24 Final Planning Event, February 26 - March 1, 2024. The conference gathered approximately 30 international and African partners to finalize planning efforts before the execution of Flintlock 24, scheduled May 13-24, 2024.



The FPE hosted planning sessions on the rule of law, civil affairs activities, air operations, and Women, Peace, and Security. These sessions represent core activities to be featured in this year’s exercise iteration.



“The partnerships that we forge here will allow us to address the threats on the continent. It’s a collective a group effort,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronald A. Foy, SOCAFRICA commander. “That’s the value of this exercise. And as we go forward in the future, we expand on these relationships.”



Exercise Flintlock 24 will be hosted in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire who also served as last year’s hosts. The exercise will conduct four training outstations in Ghana and one outstation on Cote d’Ivoire. The outstations will showcase a diverse set of tactical skills aimed at bolstering interoperability and relationships to counter security threats on the continent.



“Flintlock’s a mechanism that opens doors for all international SOF allies and partners to come together, to train together, to live together, to learn from each other,” said U.S. Army Maj. Adam DeMarco, SOCAFRICA Flintlock 24 lead planner, “And it really builds enduring and sustainable partnerships that will last the test of time, whether it's in Flintlock or in real world operations. We have five out of seven continents represented here at Exercise Flintlock and that partnership is only growing.”



Civil affairs will also play a crucial element in the exercise with Medical and Dental Civic Action programs occurring throughout each host country. Operated by partner forces in coordination with U.S. joint services, MEDCAPs and DENTCAPs serve as temporary field clinics to provide limited medical treatment to the local population.



“Flintlock to us is an opportunity to test the combat readiness of our SOF community, which includes planning for logistics acquisition, respect for the rule of law and now equally and importantly the promotion of human security,” said Col. George Dottey, Ghana Army chief of training. “Flintlock is making it possible for us in the subregion to maintain contact, exchange ideas, share information and therefore it helps to improve on the security of the continent.”



Flintlock’s objective is to strengthen the ability of key partner nations in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, collaborate across borders, and provide security for the population. Comprised of a high representation from African partners and NATO allies, the collective participation illustrates a shared commitment to target activity from malign threats throughout the Sahel and northwest Africa. Leveraging the partnerships forged at Flintlock aims to enhance security efforts throughout the continent.