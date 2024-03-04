Special Operations Command Africa Commander U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronald A. Foy (left center) and SOCAFRICA Senior Enlisted Leader U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield (second from left center) listen to closing remarks at the Flintlock 24 Final Planning Event (FPE) -with members from the Ghana Armed Forces and Special Operations Forces Cote d’Ivoire in Accra, Ghana, March 1, 2024. SOCAFRICA and the Ghana Armed Forces hosted the week-long FPE in the Flintlock host country of Ghana in advance of the exercise, scheduled to take place in May.

