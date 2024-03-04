Members from the Special Operations Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana Armed Forces and Special Operations Command Africa listen to closing remarks at the Flintlock 24 Final Planning Event (FPE) in Accra, Ghana, March 1, 2024. SOCAFRICA and the Ghana Armed Forces hosted the week-long FPE in the Flintlock host country of Ghana in advance of the exercise, scheduled to take place in May.

