    Flintlock 24 Final Planning Event

    Flintlock 24 Final Planning Event

    ACCRA, GHANA

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members from the Special Operations Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana Armed Forces and Special Operations Command Africa listen to closing remarks at the Flintlock 24 Final Planning Event (FPE) in Accra, Ghana, March 1, 2024. SOCAFRICA and the Ghana Armed Forces hosted the week-long FPE in the Flintlock host country of Ghana in advance of the exercise, scheduled to take place in May.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 06:25
    Photo ID: 8270480
    VIRIN: 240301-Z-OV580-1009
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: ACCRA, GH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 24 Final Planning Event, by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Special Operations Command Africa and Ghanaian Partners host Final Planning Conference in Advance of Flintlock 24

    TAGS

    Ghana
    Flintlock
    SOCAF

