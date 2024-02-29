Women's History Month 2024

March is Women’s History Month. As the month unfolds, we once again embrace this time to commemorate the unforgettable contributions and remarkable achievements of women throughout history.



This year’s theme, "Women Who Have Made Great Achievements," highlights women who have shattered barriers, defied expectations, and transformed the landscape of progress across the spectrum of society.



“I have been committed to demonstrating that women are equal contributors to our Army teams and showing that the perspective women provide enables us to be force multipliers,” said Lt. Col. Michelle Martinez, the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South.



Within the ranks of the U.S. Army South, we proudly echo this theme, recognizing the myriad achievements and contributions of women who serve as both Soldiers and Civilians.



Their dedication, valor, and resilience significantly enrich our unit and nation while reaffirming our commitment to fostering an organization where every individual can thrive and fulfill their potential.



Throughout the month, we embark on a journey of reflection and enlightenment. U.S. Army South is honored to present a series of commentaries titled "Herstory," offering an exploration of history and appreciation through the lens of four remarkable females from the unit. These narratives illuminate women's contributions, drawing inspiration from the trailblazers who paved the way and envisioning a future where women continue to inscribe their names upon the annals of history.



In "Herstory," history is not merely recounted but reimagined, told from a woman's point of view with authenticity and poignancy. It is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, an ode to the countless unsung heroines whose legacies endure as beacons of hope and empowerment.



“Without ‘Her’ and ‘She,’ there’s no ‘Them’ or ‘We.’ There’s no ‘Us’ without women,” Capt. Courtney Valez, the commander of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South, writes in her commentary. “The true value of women throughout history cannot be overstated, over.”



As we reflect on the strides made and the challenges that lie ahead, let us honor the enduring legacy of women who have shaped our world and kindled the flames of progress. May their stories inspire us to embrace diversity, champion equality, and forge a future where every individual, regardless of gender, can realize their fullest potential.



Throughout March and beyond, let us celebrate the extraordinary achievements of women in the U.S. Army South and beyond, reaffirming our collective commitment to a future defined by inclusion, equity, and justice. Together, we stand poised to embark on a journey of empowerment, guided by the timeless wisdom and indomitable spirit of those who came before us.

