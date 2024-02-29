Women's History Month 2024

March is Women’s History Month. This year’s theme, "Women Who Have Made Great Achievements," highlights women who have shattered barriers, defied expectations, and transformed the landscape of progress across the spectrum of society. Within the ranks of the U.S. Army South, we proudly echo this theme, recognizing the myriad achievements and contributions of women who serve as both Soldiers and Civilians. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)
|03.01.2024
|03.04.2024 13:24
|Video Productions
|914597
|240301-A-OT530-5721
|DOD_110158479
|00:00:10
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|0
|0
