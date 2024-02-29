Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month 2024

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    March is Women’s History Month. This year’s theme, "Women Who Have Made Great Achievements," highlights women who have shattered barriers, defied expectations, and transformed the landscape of progress across the spectrum of society. Within the ranks of the U.S. Army South, we proudly echo this theme, recognizing the myriad achievements and contributions of women who serve as both Soldiers and Civilians. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 13:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914597
    VIRIN: 240301-A-OT530-5721
    Filename: DOD_110158479
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US

    Women's History Month 2024

    WHM
    Women's History Month 2024

