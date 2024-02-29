Women's History Month 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



March is Women’s History Month. This year’s theme, "Women Who Have Made Great Achievements," highlights women who have shattered barriers, defied expectations, and transformed the landscape of progress across the spectrum of society. Within the ranks of the U.S. Army South, we proudly echo this theme, recognizing the myriad achievements and contributions of women who serve as both Soldiers and Civilians. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)