Garrison newcomers enjoy taste of Italy during the Benvenuti Program

VICENZA, Italy – Giulio Rigodanzo, from the Central Processing Facility (CPF), stirs some Porcini mushrooms just before cooking his risotto, an Italian recipe, prepared for the newcomers who attended the "Benvenuti" class held at the U.S. Army Garrison Italy Army Community Service (ACS) Feb. 21, 2024.

VICENZA, Italy – Offering a freshly cooked meal on their first day of class has become a tradition during the Army Community Service program called “Benvenuti,” which combines social, cultural and gastronomic traditions and helps newcomers familiarize and learn practical information about Italy.



“ACS is proud to help all newcomers successfully transition into the culture of this beautiful country and alleviate the stressor associated with moving to an unfamiliar country,” said U.S. Army Garrison Italy ACS Division Chief Jolly Miller.



Besides receiving cultural material, a dozen recently-arrived community members joined the three-day class and also received the recipe of the dish prepared for the meal Feb. 21.



“This month, we were extremely lucky to have Mr. Giulio Rigodanzo, an Italian professional who works in the Central Processing Facility (CPF), to cook from scratch a delicious and traditional Italian dish. The outcome was delicious and the aroma inebriating,” Miller said.



Rigodanzo, who works as the Installation Sponsorship Liaison for the garrison, has cooked at ACS before.



“This was my third time participating in the Benvenuti program,” Rigodanzo said. “Running the sponsorship program for the garrison has taught me to empathize more with newcomers, and assist them during the permanent change of station (PCS) transition. Newcomers are not only faced with a PCS move, but they are also dealing with a cultural adjustment,” he explained.



When asked to prepare a dish, Rigodanzo picked the Risotto with Porcini mushrooms’ recipe.



“I chose to cook something that I’ve personally foraged in the Alps, specifically the South Tyrol region. I wanted to share the tradition of foraging wild mushrooms, which is deeply rooted within the Italian and European culture,” he said.



Rigodanzo likes to bridge the gap between cultural differences and finds a meaningful connection by sharing a meal.



“Cultural integration programs are extremely important, as they prepare inbound personnel with the necessary knowledge to adapt to the new environment,” he said.



Joshua Zola, one of the Benvenuti participants - in Vicenza since October 2023 - enjoyed the experience.



“I wish that I had participated in this program earlier because I have met great people and have learned a lot. This morning, the hospital tour downtown Vicenza was very informative, and the Italian lunch was great,” he said after tasting the risotto.



Closing the event was USAG Italy Commander Col. Scott Horrigan, who highlighted the importance of the Benvenuti class.



“It’s really a great program that the garrison hosts in order to bring folks into the Italy emergent cultural aspect of it,” he said.



Benvenuti is open to spouses of active-duty Soldiers; Army civilians and their spouses. Contact ACS at 0444-71 5800 or visit https://italy.armymwr.com/programs/ederle-army-community-service-acs



