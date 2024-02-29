VUP-19 Welcomed to NAS Sigonella, Celebrates New MQ-4C Triton Hangar

Photo By Nas Sigonella Public Affairs Office | NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 2, 2024) - Capt. Ronald H. Rumfelt, Jr.,...... read more read more Photo By Nas Sigonella Public Affairs Office | NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 2, 2024) - Capt. Ronald H. Rumfelt, Jr., commanding officer, Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19 "Big Red" (left), Vice Adm. Daniel “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces (center), and Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella (right), participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the inaugural deployment of VUP- 19's second forward-deployed detachment, and the opening of a new MQ-4C Triton hangar at NAS Sigonella, Italy, March 2, 2024. VUP- 19 is the first and only unmanned patrol squadron and will set a baseline for training Sailors and officers on the tactics, techniques and procedures of operating the MQ-4C Triton for future warfighting. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 2, 2024) - Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19 “Big Red,” held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the inaugural deployment of its second forward-deployed detachment and the opening of a new MQ-4C Triton hangar at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, March 2, 2024.



“This ceremony demonstrates Naval Aviation’s continuing efforts to develop new concepts and technologies, and integrate them efficiently into the Fleet,” said Vice Adm. Daniel “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces. “The MQ-4C Triton will be an essential platform for the future of maritime patrol and reconnaissance, with advanced warfighting technology to put more players on the field.”



Leading up to the ceremony, Rear Adm. Adam Kijek, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, also toured the hangar and held a separate All Hands Call with VUP-19 Sailors, who showcased the MQ-4C Triton, the Navy’s newest Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Maritime Patrol asset.



“We are excited to honor the legacy of ‘Big Red’ with our newest detachment here in Sigonella,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cory Solis, officer-in-charge, VUP-19 Sigonella. “My team has been working extremely hard to stand up this detachment, so to witness them overcome so many barriers and participate in this ribbon cutting ceremony is a major victory for all of us.”



VUP-19 is the first and only unmanned patrol squadron and will set a baseline for training Sailors and officers on the tactics, techniques and procedures of operating the MQ-4C Triton for future warfighting.



“We are happy to have VUP-19 on deck and look forward to supporting the squadron as it strengthens the Fleet’s readiness and capability in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations,” said Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer, NAS Sigonella. “The addition of the Triton to Sigonella’s unmanned systems capabilities is also a strategic win because it augments the capabilities of our P-8 Poseidon detachments to provide broad area, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting capabilities.”



While the Sigonella detachment is VUP-19’s newest addition, the squadron can date its modest beginnings to Reserve Patrol Squadron 907, which was established July 4, 1946. After many re-designations, VUP-19 as it is known today, was officially established Oct. 1, 2013 and later commissioned Oct. 28, 2016.



VUP-19 is currently homeported in Florida at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport, with a detachment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.



