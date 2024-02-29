Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-4C Triton Hangar Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    MQ-4C Triton Hangar Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    ITALY

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Nas Sigonella Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 2, 2024) - Capt. Ronald H. Rumfelt, Jr., commanding officer, Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19 "Big Red" (left), Vice Adm. Daniel “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces (center), and Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella (right), participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the inaugural deployment of VUP- 19's second forward-deployed detachment, and the opening of a new MQ-4C Triton hangar at NAS Sigonella, Italy, March 2, 2024. VUP- 19 is the first and only unmanned patrol squadron and will set a baseline for training Sailors and officers on the tactics, techniques and procedures of operating the MQ-4C Triton for future warfighting. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez/Released)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VUP-19 Welcomed to NAS Sigonella, Celebrates New MQ-4C Triton Hangar

    Commander Naval Air Forces
    CNAF
    VUP-19
    MQ-4C Triton

