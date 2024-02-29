MQ-4C Triton Hangar Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 2, 2024) - Capt. Ronald H. Rumfelt, Jr., commanding officer, Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19 "Big Red" (left), Vice Adm. Daniel “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces (center), and Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella (right), participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the inaugural deployment of VUP- 19's second forward-deployed detachment, and the opening of a new MQ-4C Triton hangar at NAS Sigonella, Italy, March 2, 2024. VUP- 19 is the first and only unmanned patrol squadron and will set a baseline for training Sailors and officers on the tactics, techniques and procedures of operating the MQ-4C Triton for future warfighting. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez/Released)

