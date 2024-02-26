Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Amazon MGM Studios Offer Free Advance Screening of ‘Ricky Stanicky’

Courtesy Photo | The man, the myth, the...lie. Meet “Ricky Stanicky” at a free advance showing of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The man, the myth, the...lie. Meet “Ricky Stanicky” at a free advance showing of the upcoming comedy film at select Exchange Reel Time Theaters on March 2. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Amazon MGM Studios are offering a free advance screening of the upcoming comedy film “Ricky Stanicky” at select Reel Time Theaters worldwide on March 2.



The special showings will take place nearly a week in advance of the film’s theatrical release date of March 7.



Moviegoers can follow their local Exchange’s Facebook page and the Reel Time Movie Guide for more information and showtimes.



“Ricky Stanicky” is the Exchange’s 397th free distributor appreciation screening of a major motion picture and third of 2024.



RICKY STANICKY

Director: Peter Farrelly

Screenplay by: Jeff Bushell and Brian Jarvis & James Lee Freeman & Peter Farrelly & Pete Jones & Mike Cerrone

Screen Story by: Jeff Bushell and Brian Jarvis & James Lee Freeman & Peter Farrelly & Pete Jones & Mike Cerrone

Producers: Paul Currie, Thorsten Schumacher, John Jacobs, Michael De Luca

Genre: Comedy

Rated: R

Starring Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis, Anja Savcic, Jeff Ross with William H. Macy and John Cena



Synopsis: When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator "Rock Hard" Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place. From director Peter Farrelly and featuring additional cast members including William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, and Anja Savcic.



Short Synopsis: When three childhood friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years later, they still use the nonexistent Ricky as an alibi for their immature behavior. When their families get suspicious and demand to meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire a washed-up actor and celebrity impersonator to bring him to life.



