    Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Amazon MGM Studios Offer Free Advance Screening of ‘Ricky Stanicky’

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The man, the myth, the...lie. Meet “Ricky Stanicky” at a free advance showing of the upcoming comedy film at select Exchange Reel Time Theaters on March 2.

