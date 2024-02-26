Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Amazon MGM Studios Offer Free Advance Screening of ‘Ricky Stanicky’

The man, the myth, the...lie. Meet “Ricky Stanicky” at a free advance showing of the upcoming comedy film at select Exchange Reel Time Theaters on March 2.

