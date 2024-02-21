Rehired annuitants bring a wealth of knowledge to disaster response

Six months after the Maui wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing continued support to this FEMA-led disaster recovery mission. Several weeks into the phase two residential debris removal mission, which began on Jan. 16, 2024, debris crews have already cleared over 150 properties.



Bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise, to help support recovery efforts, are a special group of civilians from the USACE rehired annuitant program. These retirees have returned to the work force, on an as-needed basis, to help fill critical mission requirements during emergency disaster response.



Tracy Bell served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a radio operator and communication electronics office manager and retired in 2009 following a distinguished 29-year career. She joined the rehired annuitant cadre in 2018 and is currently working in Maui as a mission call-center operator. Bell provides wildfire victims and the public, with up-to-date information regarding the debris removal program and answers other questions they may have.



Following her military service, Bell worked for USACE as an emergency management and security operations manager for the Rock Island and Portland districts.



“On Aug. 9, 2023, I watched the morning news in horror as the town of Lahaina perished and I knew immediately that I wanted to be a part of their recovery,” said Bell. “Lahaina is a community of family, not just individuals. It is an honor to serve these families and do what I can to give them hope for their future.”



The collective skill sets of the RA cadre, and the entire mission team, are impressive and include: USACE military officers, engineers, biologists, logistic, IT support, quality assurance, data entry, geologists, archaeologists, contracting officers, safety inspectors and heavy equipment operators - just to name a few.



Diane Kozlowski retired from the Buffalo district in 2020 where she served as the regulatory branch chief.



She is one of four rehired annuitants currently deployed and is assisting the Maui community as a Local Government Liaison.



“This is my fourth deployment— my first was to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria,” said Kozlowski. “It’s rewarding to see the difference that USACE makes to help restore the lives for the survivors of these disasters.”



Working within a joint, inter-agency environment, LGLs play an important role by interacting with the local community and government officials. And more importantly, by providing disaster recovery victims with a face, a caring ear, and a kind voice. LGLs work at two recovery centers answering questions and providing the public with information on the debris removal program.



“The people of Maui have been so appreciative of our efforts, particularly our awareness and respect for their culture,” Kozlowski said. “It is very humbling to contribute in a small way not only to the recovery efforts, but also the healing process.”



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 18:19 Story ID: 464746 Location: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rehired annuitants bring a wealth of knowledge to disaster response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.