    Rehired annuitants bring a wealth of knowledge to disaster response

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Tracy Bell, mission call-center operator for the Hawai'i Wildfires Response, answers a call in Lahaina, Hawai'i. Bell is a rehired annuitant.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 22:41
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires
    rehired annuitant

