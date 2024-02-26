Tracy Bell, mission call-center operator for the Hawai'i Wildfires Response, answers a call in Lahaina, Hawai'i. Bell is a rehired annuitant.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 22:41
|Photo ID:
|8256754
|VIRIN:
|240227-A-VM618-3656
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rehired annuitants bring a wealth of knowledge to disaster response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rehired annuitants bring a wealth of knowledge to disaster response
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT