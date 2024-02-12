(left) Christopher Schuster and (right) Diane Kozlowoski, USACE local government liaisons, attend a bi-weekly emergency operations meeting hosted by the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Feb. 5, 2024.
LGLs play a critical role by providing updated mission information and taking the time to meet face-to-face with recovery victims in the affected areas in and around Lahaina, Hawai‘i. They also work closely with federal, state and local partners.
(USACE photo by Frederick Hoyt)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 22:54
|Photo ID:
|8239255
|VIRIN:
|240205-A-VM618-2369
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|752.64 KB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local government liaisons work with federal, state and local partners, by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
