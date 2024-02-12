Local government liaisons work with federal, state and local partners

(left) Christopher Schuster and (right) Diane Kozlowoski, USACE local government liaisons, attend a bi-weekly emergency operations meeting hosted by the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Feb. 5, 2024.



LGLs play a critical role by providing updated mission information and taking the time to meet face-to-face with recovery victims in the affected areas in and around Lahaina, Hawai‘i. They also work closely with federal, state and local partners.

(USACE photo by Frederick Hoyt)

