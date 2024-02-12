Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local government liaisons work with federal, state and local partners

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    (left) Christopher Schuster and (right) Diane Kozlowoski, USACE local government liaisons, attend a bi-weekly emergency operations meeting hosted by the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Feb. 5, 2024.

    LGLs play a critical role by providing updated mission information and taking the time to meet face-to-face with recovery victims in the affected areas in and around Lahaina, Hawai‘i. They also work closely with federal, state and local partners.
    (USACE photo by Frederick Hoyt)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 22:54
    Photo ID: 8239255
    VIRIN: 240205-A-VM618-2369
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 752.64 KB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local government liaisons work with federal, state and local partners, by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires
    local government liaisons

