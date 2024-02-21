USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew David, commander of the U.S. Army Japan Band, left,...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew David, commander of the U.S. Army Japan Band, left, bids farewell to the audience during the 2023 Japan Self-Defense Force Music Festival held Nov. 17 and 18 at the Budokan arena in Tokyo. see less | View Image Page

TOKYO, Japan – The U.S. Army Japan Band took the stage at Tokyo’s famed Budokan arena for the last time for their final performance as longtime participants in the Japan Self-Defense Force Marching Festival.



The band’s Nov. 17 and 18 appearances in the concert ended their 42-year run of taking part in the annual joint event, as the unit will be stood down next year.



The USARJ Band have been performers in the festival every year since 1981, except for when it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Current members of the USARJ Band said they recognize the significance of being part of the final iteration of the band to perform in the historic, 14,000-capacity venue, as it marks the end of a notable era for the unit, which was activated in 1957.



“We are obviously so grateful that [the USARJ Band] had a chance to be here for so many years consecutively and had the chance to work with all these great musicians, great people, and great staff that organizes the event,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Miller, a two-time performer at the festival. “It’s bittersweet, but it’s cool to be part of the [USARJ Band’s] last performance.”



Miller said he thinks the JSDF Marching Festival is every member of the band’s favorite event they do every year and said their participation in the event is a unique opportunity for a large, predominantly Japanese audience to listen to music from a diverse group of performers.



“It’s a lot of fun getting to meet all the bands, hearing all the great music that they make, and having the chance to show what we all can do when we come together and work as one,” he said.



Miller said he tried to have fun backstage and keep everyone’s energy up, but admitted he felt a tinge of sadness knowing that every time the band finished a song, they would be getting closer to the last time they would ever play at Budokan.



“I think our performance was very successful, and this will definitely stay in my heart for a long time,” he said.



Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew David, the USARJ Band commander and a first-time performer at the festival, said he has known about Budokan and the band’s participation in the festival since the start of his Army career 19 years ago. He said it was a huge honor to be able to be part of the event and represent the United States to the people of Japan.



One of the songs the band performed was from an anime series, and they chose it because they thought it was an appropriate tribute to their host country and one that would help the audience connect with them, David said.



The commander said he could see the crowd visibly enjoying and responding to the music. Making that kind of connection with an audience is “something you can’t put a price on,” he said.



“It’s about [exploring] the human dimension through music,” David said. “Music is one of those powerful ways to connect with people.”



The first JSDF Marching Festival was held in 1963, and Budokan has been the venue nearly every year since 1973. In addition to U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine bands joining the event, bands from Australia, France, Germany, India, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam have also performed over the years.