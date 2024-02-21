The color guard presents the flags of three nations during the 2023 Japan Self-Defense Force Music Festival held Nov. 17 and 18 at the Budokan arena in Tokyo.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 21:13
|Photo ID:
|8254418
|VIRIN:
|231117-A-HP857-9012
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time [Image 6 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT