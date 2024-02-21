Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time [Image 3 of 6]

    USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Japan Band members sing a song during the 2023 Japan Self-Defense Force Music Festival held Nov. 17 and 18 at the Budokan arena in Tokyo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 21:13
    Photo ID: 8254414
    VIRIN: 231117-A-HP857-6050
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time [Image 6 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time
    USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time
    USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time
    USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time
    USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time
    USARJ Band performs at Tokyo’s famed Budokan for final time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USARJ Band performs at Tokyo&rsquo;s famed Budokan for final time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom-pacific
    camp-zama
    target_news_asiapacific
    us-army-japan
    us-army-garrison-japan
    us-army-japan-band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT