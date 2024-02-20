Patrons’ Generosity Benefits Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Courtesy Photo | Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange patrons showed their generosity when they...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange patrons showed their generosity when they supported the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society twice in Fall 2023. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange patrons showed their generosity when they supported the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society twice in Fall 2023. For the two separate campaigns, NEX patrons donated $646,260 to the organization while MCX patrons gave $158,965.



“Thank you for your dedication to our nation’s greatest asset,” said retired Lt. Gen. Robert R. Ruark, United States Marine Corps, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. “Last year, NMCRS provided over $50 million in financial assistance to Sailors, Marines, and their families. That level of support is impossible without the incredible community of shoppers and support of the Navy Exchange Service Command and the Marine Corps Exchange.”



Both NEX and MCX locations sold NMCRS benefit tickets, in October and then again in December, to interested patrons. By purchasing the $5 benefit tickets, patrons received $5 off and a 5% discount applied to a one time purchase made at a later date.



Through the three benefit ticket sales in 2023, NEX patrons donated $1.1 million and MCX patrons donated $429,690 to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society to support active duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their families in need.